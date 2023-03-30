The Banning school district is investigating an incident involving a substitute teacher that prompted students and a classroom aide to vacate their classroom and submit reports of inappropriate activity to their main office during a March 22 third period math class at Banning High School.
According to one parent who provided insight to the matter, their daughter said that the individual was looking at pornographic material on their cell phone, which was overheard by others in the classroom.
Banning Police Department did not indicate whether an individual has been arrested, or if charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning, though Capt. Jeff Horn said that his department is working with the District Attorney’s office to determine whether a crime has been committed.
The school district did not identify the person, though confirmed that the substitute was a former retired athletic coach in the district.
“Administration was made aware of the incident with a guest (substitute) teacher. The matter was reported and is currently under investigation,” and that that the school’s resource police officer and district officials were working with site administrators to conduct that investigation, the school district indicated in correspondence with the community.
“The substitute teacher was removed from the class and is not returning,” the district stated.
The school district has made available a counseling intervention team for staff and students who wished to use it, regarding the incident.
“We are all here to support the students and staff, always,” a memo from Superintendent Terrence Davis’s office stated. “The safety and security of our students is our priority.”
