Roberto Ronquillo (now a Beaumont teacher), Ileana Gutierrez, Edith Valencia, Hannah Johnson, Patricia Ford, Kalissa Jardine, Craig Pulsipher and Terrence Davis receive their recognitions from the Riverside County Office of Education.

Several Banning Unified School District personnel were recognized during the May 3 Riverside County Office of Education’s Educators Luncheon.

Nearly 700 people attended the luncheon, held to honor the best and brightest educators from across the county.

Among those honored from Banning were Cabazon Elementary School Secretary Patricia Ford, Superintendent’s Executive Secretary Edith Valencia, Hemmerling Elementary School Principal Ileana Gutierrez, Central Elementary School dual language teacher and instructional coach Hannah Johnson, Hemmerling School Counselor Kalissa Jardine, Nutrition Services Director Craig Pulsipher and Superintendent Terrence Davis.

Former Banning band director Roberto Ronquillo was also celebrated with Banning’s employees, though he has since transferred to become a teacher for Beaumont Unified School District.

