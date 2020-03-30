Banning High School's current valedictorian Jazmine Colon is taking her experience in political activism with her to University of California, Berkeley, where she will pursue a degree in political science with an emphasis on public law.
At some point she hopes to intern for Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz.
Armed with a degree from Berkeley, she has every intention of becoming a defense attorney for civil rights while representing the 36th Congressional District.
Assuming class standings don't change too much between now and inevitable graduation, Colon is first in her class.
She and the other two girls who make up the top three students at Banning High have set their sites on Berkeley and Claremont McKenna: salutatorian Kenya Nunez also has been accepted as Berkeley, as well as at Claremont McKenna, where Leslie Paz, set to graduate third in the Class of 2020, also has been accepted.
Look for their story in the April 3 Record Gazette.
