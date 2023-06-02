Banning’s Class of 2023 earns accolades, scholarships

The Banning High School Class of 2023 — set to graduate Thursday, June 1 — has earned 183 academic awards and $46,170 in local scholarships, which were presented to the students at the school’s annual senior awards ceremony Thursday evening, May 25.
In addition to the awards and scholarships, the ceremony also served as the announcement of this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian. Mariana Padilla was at the top of the class, earning a cumulative GPA of 4.549. Salutatorian Miguel Rangel was close behind with a cumulative GPA of 4.547.
Family, friends, educators and local service organizations filled the Banning High School gym to recognize and congratulate the soon-to-be-graduates on their academic achievements.
According to Principal Matt Valdivia, the class of 2023 is remarkable in its diversity and diversity of achievement, with students finding success and accomplishments in a wide array of subjects and activities.
This year’s class, which will have approximately 220 graduates, is also special to Valdivia in that it is his last graduating class at Banning High School. After 14 years at Banning High, eight as principal, Valdivia has been appointed to a district office position, which he will start after the 2023-23 school year ends.
Academic awards were presented to students who excelled a variety of subjects including science, art and multi-literacy. The largest group represented was the 49 students earning the duel enrollment award, for students who earned college credits while completing their graduation requirements.
Five students — Eva (Tukvasnekis-Tucil) Leivas, John Lario, Jayna Markel, Jaylee Martin and Alexzandria Roosevelt — earned the Cahuilla Seal for learning the language of the Cahuilla Band of Indians.
Eighteen of the seniors will be graduating with honors.
A total of 71 scholarships were presented by local service clubs, businesses, residents and educational associations. The $46,170 in scholarships presented did not include scholarships awarded to the students from their prospective schools or national organizations.
More than $30,000 of those scholarships was presented through the Banning Dollars for Scholars program, through which the funds are matched by the California State University and University of California systems should the student attend one of those schools.
A new annual scholarship was the Daniel M. Cassadas Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Cassadas family and Rev. Todd Oldenburg of Thrive Church.
The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Alissa Zavala to honor Cassadas, a longtime Banning community servant and youth coach who graduated in the Banning High School Class of 1977. He died of cancer Jan. 21, 2023.
“He was known as kind, humble and generous man full of faith,” Oldenburg said.
Another Banning High connection was the Shirley Ellis Memorial Scholarship, given by Larry Ellis in honor of his late wife Shirley. Shirley and Larry were both Banning High teachers. Twelve $500 scholarships were given, funded by donations from friends and family of Shirley.
