According to a couple of people familiar with labor negotiations, Banning’s certificated employees are working on an expired contract going into the start of this school year, which started on Monday.
Certificated employees — those who are required to have credentials such as teachers and counselors — have a tentative agreement that Superintendent Natasha Baker and Banning Teachers Association lead negotiator Randolph Robinson signed as of Aug. 10 to add 11 paid professional development days to the school calendar, but do not have a new contractual agreement for what is expected of teachers this year, where the learning environment has transformed significantly under quarantine.
Teachers are working under last year’s terms and salary schedules, according to BTA President Anthony Garcia.
“We do not have an agreement with the district for reopening of schools yet. We are close, but the district refused to negotiate the schedule before it was sent out to parents,” according to Garcia. “We are concerned about the amount of screen time our younger students are being asked to endure, and we’re worried that the schedule is not flexible enough for working parents.”
Further, Garcia says that the BTA is concerned that live teacher instruction “is spread out for too long, making it difficult for working parents to help their children.”
“We are hoping the district meets with us this week to finalize an agreement before next week,” Garcia says.
David Sanchez, principal of New Horizons High School who is on the negotiation team, says that delegates are still trying to iron out details for a contract that incorporates distance education: teachers who must teach remotely should not have to pay for the Internet expenses, costs of any additional equipment such as computers or monitors if they did not already have access to those; and the BTA needs to negotiate how much time teachers must spend online, and how much time they are entitled to conduct work and preparation offline — and a means by which management can evaluate their performance, Sanchez says.
The district can legally operate under last year’s contract, and will continue do to so until a successor contract is approved, Sanchez explains.
In a statement, Baker said “We will continue to work collaboratively as we navigate the unchartered territory of virtual learning to meet our students’ needs.”
Messages to the classified employees union — those whose jobs do not require teaching credentials — were not responded to before this story went to press.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
