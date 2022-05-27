When Banning High School arrived to the regional Solar Boat competition last weekend and began to unload their project, heads turned.
“Immediately as soon as we walked up, all eyes were on us,” says Ian Osborne, one of the seven seniors who comprise this year’s Solar Boat crew.
Banning’s first place design was “unique.”
“There’s a standard design” that most teams usually adhere to when it comes to this competition, but Banning’s team “chose to do something different, and we got a lot of compliments,” says Osborne, who graduates this year third in his class and plans to study engineering at Harvey Mudd College.
For one, “Instead of using a propeller in the back, we centered it” beneath the middle of the boat, Osborne explains. That allows for the boat to make faster and sharper turns, he says.
Team members were unsure how Banning would do, since one of the major components of the competition — actually racing the boat in water — could not be done this year, since authorities wouldn’t permit anyone to enter the water because of an algae bloom at Yucaipa Regional Park.
Their design, along with a successful and engaging public service announcement video on water conservation and the team’s meticulous engineering reports, placed them ahead of the other teams from Redlands East Valley, Cajon, Desert Mirage, Desert Hot Springs and Rialto.
Lucycela Martin, the team’s skipper and manager of the drive train, the part of the motor that turns the propeller, said, “We were judged on our workmanship and our PSA, and how we presented ourselves at the competition. There was a lot of pressure put on us. It’s tough to have a boat built from scratch, but it’s a really fun project, and I’m glad we won.”
Martin, who plans to study forensic chemistry at Arizona State University, said, “It’s pretty cool that I can say, ‘I built a boat.’”
It was tough recruiting students coming off two years of distance learning, said Coach Mark Kline, who co-hosts the team with retired chemistry teacher and former school board member Larry Ellis.
“Quite a bit of time and effort went into changing everything and preparing for this year,” Kline says. “It’s disappointing we couldn’t get it into the water, but we maximized our points in all other aspects of the competition.”
The Solar Boat club is one of the few programs dedicated to gifted students at the high school, Kline says.
“We do a lot for at-risk students, but we need programs like this for our top students,” Kline says. “The quality of students in this program is really the reason we’ve succeeded in this program. It was really good to have a group of seniors who were motivated to be involved.”
Kline, who teaches physics at the high school, was proud of this year’s first place team.
“I was somewhat shocked” to get first place “because there weren’t physical races to watch and gauge our position, but I knew we had a well-designed and engineered boat, and a very well-produced PSA, and excellent engineering reports,” Kline said.
As soon as Banning was announced as this year’s winner, Osborne claimed, “I jumped and started cheering and clapping. Everybody put their time throughout the year. I knew we had a good chance.”
