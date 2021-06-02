Marlene Miranda, a senior at Banning High School who is heading to the University of California, Irvine, has been selected as one of this year’s 500 Dell Scholars.
When she graduates seventh in her class this spring, she has the backing of a $20,000 scholarship, a laptop, $500 a year to assist with book expenses, and access to a resource network for students and families that helps deal with stress, managing childcare, debt, and professional counseling.
Miranda is a member of the National Honor Society.
She has been involved in the Spanish Club, Debate Club, Key Club, Link Crew and Solar Boat program.
“My goals are to end this school year with good grades, pass all my AP tests, and maybe even be a junior honor escort. Some of my goals after college are to go to medical, dentistry, or veterinary school and pursue a career,” she outlined in a statement.
She credits AVID Enlish teacher Lisa Helmuth, math teacher Sun Chhor and English teacher Angela Vasquez as teachers she admires, approaching them for recommendations for her scholarship.
The Dell Scholars program, funded by Michael and Susan Dell, was started in 2004 to students intending to attend college, but may have financial challenges. As long as they qualify to receive federal Pell Grants and have a minimum 2.4 grade point average their junior or senior years, eligible students are encouraged to apply.
