Banning High School Top 10 seniors

Banning High School announces its top 10 ranked seniors based on grade point average, as reflected at the start of the semester prior to schools closing due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
Rank 1
Jazmine Colon
Valedictorian Jazmine Colon has a grade point average of 4.789, and will enroll at the University of California, Berkeley to study economics and political science with an emphasis in public law. She participated in cheer, soccer and water polo; was a member of the National Honor Society and Link Crew. She served as president of AVID, and was president of the campus’s High School Democrats of America, which she founded.
Rank 2
Kenya Nunez
Salutatorian Kenya Nunez attained a 4.635 grade point average, and will attend Claremont McKenna College to study a combined major of politics, philosophy and economics while minoring in data science. During high school she participated in the Solar Boat program and ASB. She was captain of the cross-country and track teams, and president of the Key Club. She was the high school’s student representative at school board meetings.
Rank 3
Leslie Paz
Leslie Paz will start out studying history at Claremont McKenna College, but indicates that her field of study could change. She was involved in Key Club, Upward Bound, National Honor Society and Link Crew. She was treasurer for AVID and for the Spanish Club.
Rank 4
Briza Martinez
Briza Martinez will study health, medicine and society at the University of Redlands. She was the senior class treasurer, and served as secretary of Key Club. She was the publicist for the High School Democrats of America. She was involved in the National Honor Society, Solar Boat, Link Crew and Upward Bound.
Rank 5
Aizel Mejia Munoz
Aizel Mejia Munoz was active in Key Club, AVID, Link Crew and the Solar Boat program. She will study bioengineering at the University of California, Riverside.
Rank 6
Jesus Vasquez
Jesus Vasquez ran cross country and played volleyball. He was involved in AVID, Key Club, Asian American Club, Spanish Club, Interact, and the National Honor Society. He has been accepted to the University of California, Irvine, where he is considering studying business administration or engineering.
Rank 7
Rania Saber
Senior Class President Rania Saber will study computer science at the University of California, Riverside. She has served as vice president of Key Club, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and was involved in Spanish Club, Asian American Club, tennis and Link Crew.
Rank 8
Christopher Gonzalez
Christopher Gonzalez will study mathematics at Claremont McKenna College. During high school he played volleyball, played soccer and ran cross country. He was involved in Key Club, Spanish Club, Link Crew, and the National Honor Society.
Rank 9
Orion Flynn
Senior Class Vice President Orion Flynn has been accepted to Marshall College at the University of California, San Diego to study aerospace engineering. He served as vice president of the golf club and the National Honor Society. He was involved in the Solar Boat program, Asian American Club, Key Club, Athletic Club, water polo, and football.
Rank 10
Giselle Farfan Magana
Rounding out the top 10 with a grade point average of 4.25, Giselle will spend her post-high school career serving as a Jehovah’s Witness. During high school she was a yearbook editor and secretary of the Spanish Club. She played cello with the school’s orchestra, and was a member of the The Herd theater club.
