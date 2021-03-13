BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
A horseshoe-shaped catwalk high above future audiences courses its way near the ceiling of the future performing arts building.
A couple of vehicle lifts in an enclosed yard behind the career technical education building will allow students to work beneath vehicles for some applicable real world mechanics training.
A large room with bay doors in the CTE building will provide space for students to use their industrial arts skills to build sets for theatrical productions, which then can be wheeled to the performing arts center next door.
Most of the exterior for the dual buildings nearing completion at Banning High School’s performing arts and career technical education buildings are finished.
Everything between the two buildings is expected to be complete by April 15, as scaffolding for some areas get dismantled this week.
Board members of the San Gorgonio Education Foundation were given a guided tour of the 12,000 square-foot CTE building, and the 27,000 square-foot performing arts center.
There is a separate, fenced-in parking area for staff.
A large wood shop area provides connections to eventually plug in table saws and drill presses, which will be among the tools needed to help build theatrical sets.
The CTE’s auto shop has a tire changing room, and a work room for working on motors.
The performing arts center has a choir room, an orchestra pit, overflow stage seating in the foyer for smaller performances, and entertainment during intermissions; and has a recording studio and a production room.
The theater will have 676 seats.
The district is using $25.5 million in Measure M funds for the performing arts center and the CTE building, and $9 million was raised in facilities grants for the CTE building issued through Proposition 51.
According to the district, combined costs for construction and furnishings will be $34.5 million.
“As a former (school) board member voting on Measure M after the public voted on it in 2016, I was excited to oversee the continuation of its process to what it is today,” said education foundation board member Kerri Mariner. “It will be providing the community with a platform for the arts and career technical training that students could use out in the real world to get a variety of careers from automotive, construction, to the arts. The performing arts center will give the public and the high school a place to gather for events, as the only of its kind in the Pass area. I look forward to seeing many years of use for such a fabulous center.
“The buildings are spectacular,” said foundation board member Gae Rusk. “A true wow. The connection between that amazing wood shop, straight to the backstage for sets to be built and rolled in and out as needed is a brilliant design and beautifully logical.”
Rusk’s colleague Linda Page said “As a former Banning High School student who took auto shop, wood shop and choir, I’m for these wonderful opportunities for students, and I’m envious that we didn’t have such wonderful facilities when I attended.”
