BY GABRIANA DIAZ
For the Record Gazette
As the Covid-19 epidemic has slowed down in Riverside County, students are now enabled to go on field trips. Earlier in March, sophomores and juniors from Banning High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program went on their yearly trip to visit universities across Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Students visited UCLA and California State University, Long Beach.
During the visits students participated in an assigned scavenger hunt to take pictures of the universities’ main monuments.
Students had the opportunity to walk and explore the campuses.
AVID student Abigail Barret said “It feels good to be able to go back onto our AVID field trips. Visiting the colleges is one of the biggest things I look forward to every year that I have been in AVID. Being able to explore the campuses on my own and seeing the student life there was very different from mine but, was insightful.”
Seniors in the program have received more than 215 acceptance letters to colleges.
AVID coordinator Nathan Valdivia said “The amount of acceptances have been really good this year. It shows the perseverance of the senior class to push on despite having a tough junior year online. They continued to challenge themselves, getting involved and taking the tough classes.”
It is the first school year seniors have been on campus since the beginning of the pandemic.
Senior Tyara Martinez said “College is the first step to the rest of our lives, which has its pressures, but balances out with the opportunities to come.”
Students of the AVID program were impacted by the pandemic after not being able to participate in their daily activities within the program, such as the college visitation field trips.
Juniors in the AVID program will be going on their yearly field trip joined by the seniors who were unable to attend the field this year due to the pandemic.
The trip is for five days and four nights when juniors in the program go up to explore Colleges across Northern California.
Student Jayna Markel said “I am excited to experience a new environment and a college setting. After COVID, I feel like we as the 2023 class missed out on the opportunity to see colleges. I am looking forward to seeing San Francisco.”
Seniors of the Program are also excited about their 2 day overnight trip to San Diego this upcoming month of April. helps students apply to colleges, financial aid, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.