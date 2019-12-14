AVID

Photo by Sony Yang

At University of California, Irvine: (back row) Leslie Duarte, Lorena Sanchez, Ashley Lopez, Sony Yang, Johnny Thao. Center: Daniela Perez, Emily Ibarra, Joselyn Rojas, Jarred Manuel. Front: Jesus Vasquez

BY ASHLEY LOPEZ FLORES

For the Record Gazette

Banning High School AVID students wrapped up an overnight road trip to tour several universities last fall, which students had diligently fundraised for.

Seniors in Banning High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination seniors took their annual senior three-day road trip in late October.

One of the purposes of AVID is motivating students to consider going off to college by guiding them through the application process.

Among the schools they visited were University of California, Irvine; University of California, San Diego; California State State University, Los Angeles; California State University, San Marcos; San Diego State University, and University of Southern California.

The road trip introduces students to college life, where they get to experience seeing campuses firsthand, as they begin to decide which college is the one best suited for them.

AVID

Photo by Diana Guittierez

At University of California, San Diego: (from left) Jarred Manuel, Daniela Perez, Ashley Lopez and Johnny Thao, who points out a “House hanging from a building.”

Students discover the differences in campus size, diversity of student populations, dine at campus commons, and get a feel for the spirit of the individual schools.

“My favorite school was UCSD because I liked the vibe,” said Jesus Vasquez. “My favorite part of the road trip was just visiting school with my homies. I was able to see how diverse each of them were, and I got first-time experience with the school which was better than just reading them online.”

For Lorena Sanchez, her eyes are set on University of California, San Diego.

“The architecture of the school stood out to me,” she said. “The main characteristics I looked for was if they had my potential major, the size of the school, and the weather. My favorite part of the road trip was bonding with my friends in the pool at the hotel.”

All AVID seniors who participated in the trip have since completed their applications.

