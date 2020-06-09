NBC

Starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. NBC 4 News will be broadcasting Banning High School's senior class's yearbook photos.

"We’re thrilled about our high school’s participation in NBC4’s Saluting the Class of 2020 news segment. This initiative is a small gesture of KNBC LA's effort to help recognize the accomplishments of this year’s graduates. Banning High School, The Home of the Broncos," says Principal Matt Valdivia.

For privacy reasons, NBC will show each photo with a caption of just the student's last name and first initial.

NBC's link: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/classof2020 .

It will be re-broadcast at another time for those who miss it.

4
1
0
0
0

More from this section

Banning graduates to air on NBC

Banning graduates to air on NBC

Starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. NBC 4 News will be broadcasting Banning High School's senior class's yearbook photos.

+10
Banning High School Top 10 seniors

Banning High School Top 10 seniors

Banning High School announces its top 10 ranked seniors based on grade point average, as reflected at the start of the semester prior to schools closing due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. 

+10
Beaumont High School Top 10 seniors

Beaumont High School Top 10 seniors

Beaumont High School announces its top 10 ranked seniors based on grade point averages, as reflected at the start of the semester prior to school closing due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. (The last three students in our top 10 all share the same GPA, tying to be eighth in their class.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.