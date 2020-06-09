Banning graduates to air on NBC

Starting tomorrow morning, Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. NBC 4 News will be broadcasting Banning High School's senior class's yearbook photos.
"We’re thrilled about our high school’s participation in NBC4’s Saluting the Class of 2020 news segment. This initiative is a small gesture of KNBC LA's effort to help recognize the accomplishments of this year’s graduates. Banning High School, The Home of the Broncos," says Principal Matt Valdivia.
For privacy reasons, NBC will show each photo with a caption of just the student's last name and first initial.
NBC's link: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/classof2020 .
It will be re-broadcast at another time for those who miss it.
