Banning Girl’s volleyball rallies to beat Yucca Valley

Banning girl’s volleyball battled Yucca Valley and won in five games, 19-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 16-14 on Tuesday, to tie for second place with Coachella Valley (7-2) in the Desert Valley conference.
Banning (7-2, 9-3) was down two games to Yucca Valley (3-6, 6-15) and really had to stay focused to win game three or lose the whole game.
Senior libero and Captain Elena Rodriguez held the team together said Head Coach Sarah Rike.
“This was not our strongest game, and Elena really was the person to get the team on track,” she said.
The team came back strong in game three and four to tie Yucca Valley 2-2. In game five, the Broncos went back and forth with the Trojans, but ultimately their offense won the game.
The Broncos had 49 kills, 14 aces, 5 blocks, and 71 digs for the game.
Rike said the team’s performance on Tuesday was not indicative of the level of play they normally showcase.
“We need to not play to the other team’s level and focus on our own energy level at all times,” said Rike.
Banning was tied for first with Indio (8-1) and Coachella Valley (7-2) before Tuesday’s games, but Indio swept Desert Mirage (3-6) and Coachella Valley lost to Twentynine Palms (6-3) in three games. Indio sits in first place in league.
