At the Banning school board’s March 31 meeting, Chief Academic Officer Tonia Causey-Bush gave a school reopening and COVID-19 update, which was held prior to the county’s movement into the Orange Tier on April 6.
“We’re pleased that we’re steadily descending our case rate per 100,000, as well as in our test positivity rate,” Causey-Bush said. “While we’ve seen other counties” move into the Orange Tier, “we still have at least another week” at the time of the board’s meeting “in terms of our numbers” to make it to the Orange Tier. “While we anxiously wait to be placed officially in that Orange Tier … we are continuing to meet adequate standards in our classrooms in terms of ventilation, filtration and supply chains,” explaining that the superintendent’s administration has visited school sites to determine how to implement CDC guidelines and how to incorporate (at the time) the latest guidelines, that relaxed physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in between people within classroom settings, which would alleviate a need for Plexiglas partitions between students.
While Beaumont returns students to classrooms this month, Banning will focus on providing extended four- to six week learning opportunities to students and professional development of staff over the summer with “learning loss mitigation for kindergarten through eighth grades, and credit recovery” for high school students starting June 22, Causey-Bush said.
Banning tentatively set an Aug. 12 reopening date for all students that would include options for virtual instruction involving two days of in-person instruction and three days online during a given school week, or five half-days of in-person instruction with the remainder of learning conducted online; as well as a Virtual Learning Academy with an online curriculum offered to all students.
In an online Virtual Academy, each grade level would be offered an online, self-paced virtual learning environment in which independent learners could thrive, according to Causey-Bush. Each school site would have its own academy, and every student would have access to a teacher to help guide them through their studies.
Virtual Learning Academy students could still participate in elective activities such as band, or clubs, as well as sports, Cause-Bush explained. The academy would have its own teaching staff, Causey-Bush said.
“We’re moving forward as though things may not shift in terms of the guidance given. Things could very well shift by August,” Causey-Bush cautioned, such as recommendations that hybrid learning may not be necessary come summer, but for the time being, as long as there is a three-foot requirement of spacing, the district will need a hybrid option to meet instruction criteria, she said.
The district is still negotiating with the Banning Teachers Association members as how to accommodate their working conditions that will allow them to best serve their students.
Principals have been outlining schedules and determining how to plan for graduations, Causey-Bush reported. Bus drivers are working out the details of having students enter from the rear of buses and having temperatures checked. The district is lining up a lottery for enrollment of dual immersion students.
