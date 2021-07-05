BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
As new students with disabilities enroll for school, they will no longer be directed solely to Hemmerling or Hoffer elementary schools, which traditionally have had the frameworks in place to provide services for severe needs.
Barbara Wolford updated the district’s intentions during a June 5 school board facilities study session.
Students with moderate to severe disabilities will have access to schools of their choosing.
Hoffer Elementary School has been host to the largest population of the district’s students with disabilities population.
In 2020-21, nearly 15 percent of the school’s students had disabilities.
Districtwide, nearly 8 percent of students have disabilities.
According to Wolford, the district would prefer to have at least one special day class at every school “and move towards an inclusive model, giving students access to the general classroom and give services to students who need it, where they need it.”
Previously, the only option for students with high needs was to send them to Hoffer School, despite that student having originated from one of the district’s other elementary schools.
A couple of years ago, another classroom at Hemmerling Elementary School opened up to provide services.
“We would like to open that up even further by providing choice for services at Cabazon and Central elementary schools, and hopefully have more choices at all the school sites,” Wolford said.
Superintendent Natasha Baker elaborated, “We want to move away from just high concentrations of students with disabilities” being only at certain schools.
“No matter what your skill or disability might be, you have a right as a human being to access public education in an environment that’s conducive to what you’ll experience when you transition out of Banning Unified School District,” Baker said.
Not exposing students at Cabazon and Central (their largest elementary site with nearly 800 students) to their peers “is not an appropriate way to provide equitable access to public education,” Baker said.
Students who are already enrolled at their current sites would not be torn from their familiar surroundings and suddenly placed at another school site solely based on disability — such moves could appear discriminatory, Wolford explained.
Access to their schools and programs of choice, including dual immersion language programs, should be equitable to all families, Wolford said.
“If we can meet their needs in their program of choice or the school of choice, we want to make sure we bring the services to them as much as possible.”
The district did not explain how additional personnel would be budgeted to accommodate the transitions as students begin to enroll at the additional schools, though a lot of state funding for programs became available through COVID-19 relief.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented