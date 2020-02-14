Last Friday the Banning Broncos played a home conference game against the Wildcats of Twentynine Palms.
The Broncos managed to corral the Wildcats with the score of 72 to 58.
Banning was 15-12, in overall play and 10-3 before the game.
Twentynine Palms was 16-11, overall and 12-1 in league.
After a ceremony recognizing the seniors of the varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, the varsity boys took the court to face off with the Wildcats.
Before the game, Banning’s head basketball coach Cory Cornelius said “Both teams are locked in their playoff spots. Everybody knows where they stand. Twenty-nine Palms already won their league.”
According to Cornelius, his team is balanced, with having nine players scoring an average of eight points per game.
The game would basically be to hone their skills for the upcoming games.
From the start both teams were assertive and proactive in their play.
With 1:52 left in the first period, the score was 11-11.
Each side was playing equally well.
Twentynine Palms was lacking in recovering the rebounds, as the game progressed.
The offensive and defensive boards needed attention for the Wildcats.
At the end of the first half, the Broncos were in solid, with a 30-19 lead.
Anxious play saw balls being overthrown, steals and fouls.
The Broncos saw their lead dwindle to 44-42 with 1:30 left in the third period.
At one point, Bronco Amari Callender bounded across the court and took it to the rack on an open jam, dunking the ball, at the end of the third period.
His play was insane the entire game.
Banning’s Semaj Miles always seemed to be in the air scoring or attempting to score.
Leading 50-43, the Broncos took it into overdrive to cap off the game.
The game ended with an old-fashioned hook shot.
The Broncos won 72-58 over the Wildcats.
Coach Cornelius seemed unphased with the win.
“The two teams already knew their spots going into the playoffs,” Cornelius said.
“It was just a tune up today.
“We’ve got to tighten up a few things, and we’ll be ready for the playoffs.”
Cornelius did not seem too concerned with the play or the outcome of the game.
“I think it’s just two teams trying to work on what we need to do going into the playoffs,” Cornelius said. “Next week, we’ll be in the playoffs, and I like our chances, I really do.”
In the end, Broncos Semaj Miles was making it rain by getting 15 points, Dominick McClure took home 12 points and Amari Callender earned 11 points.
Semaj Miles had two three-pointers for the game.
Banning is now in the second round of CIF playoffs in Division 5A. They beat Victor Valley Christian on Wednesday 87-41. They face off against Marshall Fundamental High School of Pasadena tonight at home at 7 p.m.
