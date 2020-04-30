Banning Superintendent Robert Guillen is on the cusp of his retirement next month.
The district has named Natasha Baker to succeed him.
Baker has 20 years of experience in public education and has served as a teacher, principal, chief academic officer, state school reform officer and district-level cabinet member.
“In interviewing with Dr. Baker we felt she had the vision and the attitude. We were looking for someone who could move the Banning school district, moving forward,” said school board member Leslie Sattler, noting that “Of course we’re in a situation no school board has ever been in” with students and staff on quarantine and the county pushing for distance learning. “We were looking for someone with innovative ideas on how to pull our district into a place where we could be proud of Banning.”
Baker is a California native who grew up in Azusa, graduated from Gladstone High School in Covina, and earned a bachelor’s degree in English education from California State University, Long Beach.
Her master’s degree in English is from Howard University, and she earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Michigan – Dearborn.
Baker will soon complete a master’s degree in finance from Johns Hopkins University. She is finishing up a stint serving as a deputy superintendent in Hazelwood School District in North St. Louis County, Mo.
The committee that selected her appreciated her experience with facilitating that board’s strategic plan, supporting union negotiations and redistricting, and drafting Hazelwood’s technology plan.
Prior to serving as a deputy, Baker was Michigan’s State School Reform/Redesign officer. In that role Baker developed an accountability system for 72 school districts and 186 schools, which impacted over 100,000 students statewide. She also wrote legislative reports, worked with the governor’s office, and presented to various committees in the Michigan legislature on academic data and accountability systems.
“We are excited to announce the choice of Dr. Natasha Baker as our Superintendent,” says Banning’s school board President Jason Smith. “She brings tremendous experience, educational background, and excitement to serve us as our next district leader. The district conducted a nationwide search to ensure that we received applications from the best and brightest candidates available.”
He credits consultant Rich Thome for narrowing down candidates out of 40 applications from throughout the nation and the board. The district’s committee interviewed 11 semifinalists. Six finalists chosen and interviewed with the board on April 11, according to Smith.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as Banning’s next superintendent for the long term,” Baker said in a statement. “The board, staff, and larger community are all invested in the advancement of students in the global economy, and I am fully aligned with this belief system. I look forward to working collaboratively with the board, staff, parents, students, and community to take Banning Unified School District to the next level academically and operationally.”
Retiring superintendent Robert Guillen joined the district in 2013.
For nearly 30 years, Guillen worked his way up through the ranks at Beaumont Unified School District, starting out as a math and science facilitator in 1974, serving as a principal from 1979 to 1986, and being appointed as director of alternative education from 1986-88. He also served as its director of business and assistant superintendent of business, and was a deputy superintendent from 1996-2004, before serving the next three years as a deputy superintendent for the Alisal school district. He most recently served as chief operations officer for the Inglewood Unified School District, from 2007-2011.
Banning school board member Laura Troutman said in an interview, “We’re definitely excited about Dr. Baker starting May 1. She will be taking direction from our interim superintendent Art Revueltas,” explaining that Guillen took a back seat with other tasks as the district “sought more direct leadership,” according to Sattler.
Guillen’s last day will be June 30.
“Dr. Baker will do great. We’ll talk about a plan for the district” after her arrival. “I really think with her taking the lead with the cabinet and staff we’ll do great,” Troutman said.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
