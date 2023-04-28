Banning administrator a 2023 MOSAIC honoree

Lynnette White, Banning Unified School District’s recently appointed community relations coordinator, was recently named as a recipient of the MOSAIC Inclusivity Award for 2023, during an April 13 ceremony at March Air Field Museum, as part of the MOSAIC Legacy second annual gala.
MOSAIC, established in 2018 by retired County Superintendent of Schools Judy White, distinguishes women who “propel the movement of creating diversity and responding to the needs” of their communities; are Multicultural advocates, Optimistic leaders, Supportive mentors, Aspiring innovators, Inspiring disciples of promoting goodwill, and Called by God to serve all humanity.
The MOSAIC Inclusivity Award is given annually to public school employees in the Inland Empire and Orange County who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in promoting and proliferating inclusive practices in K-12 settings.
