In Autumn Lundblad’s first-grade classroom at Sundance Elementary School in Beaumont, there’s a working theme based on her family’s travels.
“Camp Lundy” is reflected on T-shirts that students receive, and lessons inspired elsewhere are incorporated into Lundblad’s curriculum.
Her students and colleagues know that the learning experiences in her classroom are fun and engaging, which undoubtedly helped Autumn Khong Lundblad stand out when Riverside County named her one of its three Teachers of the Year.
Sundance School fourth-grade teacher Carrie Griffin considers Lundblad and her family to be “really close friends.”
Griffin, who has worked at Sundance for 18 years, met Lundblad when she began working at the site eight years ago, and has become friends outside of work as well.
Griffin’s daughter Aubrey Griffin, now a fourth-grader in Griffin’s own classroom, had Lundblad as her first-grade teacher.
“She’s one of those all-around good person, thoughtful, loving, selfless, always putting others before herself,” Griffin says of her colleague. “As a friend, she remembers everything, and she’s always known for giving little treats. She’s a gift-giver. She’s a kind human.”
Further, “We’re AVID buddies; my fourth-graders go read with her students; her classroom is set up as Camp Lundy based on her family’s camping trips, and she uses those experiences to make learning fun for her kids, and they all get T-shirts that they wear depicting Camp Lundy.”
The county announced Lundblad’s designation on May 27.
Lundblad is in her ninth year of her teaching career, having earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and her master’s degree in education at the University of California, Riverside.
“I was surprised when I saw our district and Riverside County administrators and my Sundance work family — and my own family — come in with a whole camera crew” to her classroom, Lundblad says. “It took me a few seconds to realize what was happening. I am incredibly honored to be named one of Riverside County’s Teachers of the Year, representing my hometown” of Beaumont.
The celebrations were just beginning.
“I had a nice little dinner with my family” last weekend, “but the real celebration is this coming weekend: we are kicking off summer and celebrating my award with a camping trip up to Big Bear with family and friends.”
The occasion will be one more learning notch for Classroom Camp Lundy.
Principal Ann-Marie Farias describes Lundblad as a teacher who “works hard to build positive relationships with each student, and makes sure that every student in her class loves school,” Farias says. “Her positive attitude is contagious.”
“She makes learning fun. If it’s Christmas, the elf is coming into the classroom. She’s always innovative to make learning fun and engaging for the kids,” according to Griffin. “We’re supposed to have relationships with families of our kids, and she knows how to connect with every single family.”
Lundblad joins Beth Schwandt of Lake Hills Elementary School of the Alvord Unified School District, and Anthony Gomez, a teacher at Jurupa Middle School in the Jurupa Unified School District, to represent the county in the 2023 California State Teacher of the Year competition.
That winner is expected to be revealed in the next few days.
“Her Camp Lundy classroom is an amazing way for her students to get those same senses” of unity, connectedness, teamwork, love and support, says Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez. All of those elements, he notes are “all things that are found within a family.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.