Athletic director Martin DuSold retires from Beaumont Unified

The Beaumont Unified School District gave retiring athletic director Martin DuSold a warm send off during the Jan. 17 board of education meeting, presenting him with several plaques and certificates expressing the district’s appreciation for his 26 years of service.
DuSold was hired by the district in 1996 and served as a teacher from 1996 to 1999. In 1999 he became a tech teacher and later an assistant principal. He became athletic director in 2009.
Serving as athletic director for 13 years, DuSold made a tremendous impact on the district’s athletic program by mentoring students, teachers and coaches.
Many in the district described DuSold as being deeply Beaumont and one who “bleeds blue.” DuSold is himself a Beaumont High School graduate; he was valedictorian of the Class of 1988.
Speaking of DuSold, Beaumont High School Principal Drew Scherrer, who has worked with DuSold since 2006, said, “Martin is just a great guy, a great person. When you think of somebody who is Beaumont, Martin is Beaumont. Martin is just one of those special people who is super smart.”
“Martin is an extremely hardworking, selfless and humble man who demonstrates loyalty, honesty and class at the highest level,” stated Beaumont High basketball coach Jon Florence.
“I do love this community. All our kids went through Beaumont High School and this has been an opportunity for me to give back and to serve in the way that my coaches and everyone else did in my life,” DuSold said upon receiving the honors.
The district appointed Jake Van Hofwegen as the new athletic director in September, and, in accordance to DuSold’s plan to expand the district’s athletics program to the middle schools, appointed Jessica Colvin to a new assistant athletic director position in November.
