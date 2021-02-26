BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Students in sixth-grade and under will be returning to school in Beaumont, starting March 22, it was announced at their Feb. 24 school board meeting.
At their previous board meeting, the school district had courted a highly optimistic scenario of all students being able to return to school by April 12, after spring break, if COVID-19 cases continue a promising decline.
At the time, it was projected that younger students in kindergarten through sixth-grade could be in classrooms by March 8, leaving them just 59 school days remaining of in-class instruction for the school year, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Support Services Amy Nguyen-Hernandez told the Beaumont school board at that meeting.
Of course, timeframes shift as the elusive virus, and human nature, dictate any potential timelines for returning students to classes on campuses.
Her proverbial crystal ball predictions pointed to downward trends, as of that meeting, noting that the county was still in the Purple Tier and transmission rates were still high.
As stay-at-home orders eased, some students returned to competition, as reported by Athletic Director Martin DuSold, including mountain biking, archery and cross country, with discussions on how to proceed with tennis and track.
Nguyen-Hernandez explained that, when it comes to in-person instruction, the district has to follow the guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health.
“When someone asks, ‘But Beaumont is not open. Why can’t our kids come back to school?’ It’s important for them to know that, in order for our elementary students to be brought back for in-person instruction in the Purple Tier, with stable groups, we have to wait until the adjusted cases are below 25. That is the requirement within the guidelines. Currently we’re at 44.9” new daily cases. “So when people ask ‘Why aren’t your elementary students in-person?’ It’s because we have not met the required metrics to allow them to be in school…middle and high schools cannot open in the Purple Tier.”
When the county reaches the Red Tier, when cases hit seven new cases or fewer for five consecutive days, then we can have in-person schooling.”
She pointed out that “in-person” instruction is not the same as it was a year ago: distances between students have to be at least four feet apart, and distance from adults to anyone else needs to be six feet.
“It’s in-person instruction with smaller groups of kids that can’t all fit into the classroom” that will be part of a hybrid method, where students are on campus every other day, she explained. “Even as people think and hear ‘in-person,’ they have to recognize that the physical distancing and stable grouping” would result in middle and high school students not having a sixth period, Nguyen-Hernandez explained.
COVID-19 testing will also be a financial burden that the district will struggle to afford, she said.
“When you logistically go over it, it’s no longer a hurdle, it’s a brick wall,” she said.
Asymptomatic and surveillance testing of every adult and student at each school site must be conducted every week if adjusted cases are between 25 and seven, according to Nguyen-Hernandez.
While the state does not require mandatory COVID-19 testing, the Riverside University Public Health System, which governs health decisions for Riverside County, does, explained district spokeswoman Francinni Zabata.
If all students were in school by April 12 under a Red Tier, tests would be conducted by the state’s partner Valencia Labs under the auspices of Waltham, Mass-based PerkinElmer, Inc., at about $55 per test, plus costs for overnight shipping, along with additional staffing to handle the process.
It gets expensive: just performing the tests for students and staff members (including staff at the district’s office if students are being offered in-person instruction), as well as an estimated 40 percent of all students (only 40 percent of families acknowledged surveys that they would be interested in in-person instruction), Nguyen-Hernandez explained that, if all students in transitional kindergarten through seniors in high school who desired to come back to physical campuses were in attendance, assuming only a 40 percentage of interested students, there would be 1,100 staff and 4,200 students being tested every other week.
The cost to the district would exceed $1.6 million in COVID-19 testing, plus the additional costs for overnight shipping of samples each week.
If COVID-19 testing were required for an entire school year, costs without state funding would not be sustainable.
On top of that there are time constraints outside of instruction: swab tests have to be registered, collected and supervised, monitored and tracked, she said. Some results come back, and some do not, which requires additional follow-up; if there are positive cases, there are additional measures that have to be taken — every week.
Board member Steve Hovey inquired as to what state funding would be provided for testing, since it would be mandatory.
Nguyen-Hernandez said that there is proposed funding by the state that is yet to be passed; or, school districts can dip into their general funds.
Board President Susie Lara affirmed that no other public schools in the county were opened, though private schools that returned to in-class instruction during a two-week Red Tier window last October were allowed to remain open.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented