Banning High School promises to soon host a first class Performing Arts Center, adjacent to its new Construction Academy and auto mechanics workshop buildings simultaneously underway.
The school district anticipates that the performing arts center will not just be a proud venue to showcase student performances; but the paragon of performing arts in the desert between Redlands and Palm Springs.
The theater is expected to rival Beaumont High School’s 414-seat theater: Banning’s Performing Arts Center is slated to have a 670-seat auditorium.
The 27,000 square-foot facility will have a choir classroom, multimedia classroom, and a drama and TV recording studio classroom, along with additional workrooms.
The 12,000 square-foot Construction Academy building will host apprenticeship programs fusing the arts, and construction and engineering fields involving carpentry, plumbing, electrical and auto mechanics.
The district is $17.6 million in Measure M funds to build the performing arts building, and $7.9 million is being applied towards the CTE building.
“We want this to be a fully comprehensive fine arts and career technical education program,” Banning’s superintendent Robert Guillen has said. “In order for that to happen, we need everyone’s support.”
While the district has bond proceeds paying for construction, extraneous things — like seats, desks, lights, power tools and 3D printers — amenities to make a facility functional will need to come from donations, which are being handled by the San Gorgonio Education Foundation.
The contractual agreement for SGEF to accept donations for the school district was passed at the Feb. 26 school board meeting as part of its consent calendar.
That nonprofit, which is not run by the school district but shares its mailing address with the district, enables donors to make contributions towards those accessories as tax write-offs.
The performing arts center in particular has the attention of Paul Ideker, president and CEO of the Redlands Symphony, which has been working to expand its reach in the Pass area.
The Redlands Symphony has had a couple of quartets perform through the Cultural Alliance of the Pass at the Banning Woman’s Club.
“We’re very enthusiastic about this,” Ideker said. “Once it’s built, nothing will compare to it in the Pass area. It will be a first class performing arts space, and we’re looking forward to collaborating and bringing ensembles from the Redlands Symphony to perform out there.”
Ideker expects that the symphony’s OrKidstra program, in which the Redlands Symphony provides concerts for school children, will embrace the opportunity to expand its footprint beyond Redlands as it introduces young people to symphony performances.
Both buildings are expected to be completed by December.
The school district hopes that, assuming they are fully furnished, the buildings will be available for use by second semester of 2021.
The district has set up donor levels, and contributions can be applied to either the construction academy or the performing arts center, or both: $100 gets donors listed on a wall plaque; Bronze sponsorships start at $30,000; Silver $40,000 — on up to Diamond at $100,000.
Donors can also sponsor seats, starting at $200: donors’ names will be signified via labels on the seat backs.
The school district points out that a seat sponsorship does not grant free admission to events, nor does it guarantee that sponsors can always sit in the seats that bear their names.
Contributions may be mailed to the San Gorgonio Education Foundation at 161 W. Williams St., Banning, CA, 92220.
For information, e-mail David Heiss, president of the SGEF at sangorgonioeducationfoundation@gmail.com.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is president of the San Gorgonio Education Foundation. He may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
