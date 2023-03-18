Acrid materials score kudos at county science fair

Using varying fruits, Banning fourth-grader Lorenzo Rodriguez attempted to light up an LED, and Beaumont fifth-grader Richard Corbin discovered the technique Native Americans used in order to make bitter acorns palatable.
The two, along with Elizabeth Scott-Magedman, a student at Nicolet Middle School in Banning, represented the San Gorgonio Pass at the 2023 County Science and Engineering Fair, held March 1 at the Bourns Technology Center in Riverside.
Lorenzo, a student at Anna Hause Elementary School in Beaumont, was a Gold medal winner for his project “Fruit Power.”
He was hoping to figure out which fruit generates the highest voltage, and determine whether certain fruits can produce more electricity than an AA battery.
Initially, he predicted that grapefruit, based on its sheer size, would generate the most volts, while smaller limes would produce the least.
His materials included zinc and copper anodes, pennies, an apple, a banana, three lemons cut in half, a lime, an orange, a pear and a tomato.
He successfully found enough oomph with five lemon halves, half of a grapefruit, half of a lime and half of an apple combined to light up an LED about the size of a Christmas tree light.
Over at Hemmerling Elementary School in Banning Corbin, a connoisseur of wiiwish, learned relatively recently that the acorns used in creating the mush that his Cahuilla ancestors have enjoyed for generations, come from nuts that, prior to their preparation, can be toxic to humans.
It fascinated him enough to find out how Native Americans survived off the potentially poisonous nuts.
He had faith that a leaching process during which the outer tannins that surround the seed were removed, would do the trick.
Once the soaking process, which took place at least three times, was complete, the nuts could then be crushed into a cornmeal-like mush, ready for consumption.
Lorenzo and Richard are too young to continue on to the state science fair.
Elizabeth Scott-Magedman was named one of this year’s Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge Nominees, indicating that she is among the top 10 percent of competitors at the county’s science fair, which is affiliated with the challenge.
