One of the new classes introduced to Beaumont High this school year is coding and gaming, which aims to familiarize students with the different forms of digital media present in video game development.
After just one semester, students such as myself have already created their own video games, and developed the art, music and programming necessary to bring their visions for fun and unique playable experiences to life.
Led by instructor Christian Bonilla, the coding and gaming pathway joined other career technical education (CTE) courses in the school’s CTE Showcase on Feb. 1, where each class showed off the skills the students had developed.
“The aim of the coding and gaming courses is to impart technical and problem-solving skills to students by teaching them how to code and design video games,” Bonilla said. “Our goal is to provide students with hands-on experiences that will not only prepare them for careers in the tech industry, but also help them develop critical thinking and creativity.”
I was invited to the showcase as a representative of the coding and gaming pathway to present two of the video games I created over the last few months.
In my presentation, I walked the audience through the various processes students go through in order to create a functioning — and hopefully fun — video game.
It’s important to establish that video games are a combination of many types of media.
Visual presentation is a critical factor in making a video game appealing — in fact, many modern video game enjoyers tend to be stingy about their games’ graphics.
Additionally, there is the often-overlooked matter of sound design: a well put-together score can make video games more immersive and emotionally evocative. And of course, all of that is for nothing without finely tuned programming to make the game functional and fun.
Before we can begin any sort of game development, however, the first creative challenge one faces is coming up with a concept for a game.
Video game development serves as a way for one to bring their visions for a story to life as a fun, memorable and shareable experience.
As such, for my video game project, I brought to life an adventure centered around a little blob-shaped creature I created named Mip.
I also took this as an opportunity to create the type of game I like to play: a challenging 2D platforming game, similar to something like “Kaizo Mario World” or “Celeste,” or, for the uninitiated, a challenging Mario Bros. game.
Players are going to have to look at the game a lot while playing it, so it’s the job of the developers to make the game visually appealing.
So far in the Coding and Gaming class, students have familiarized themselves with pixel art, emulating a “retro” style of video game.
For my project, which I dubbed “Mip Adventures,” I worked with my classmate Destinee Kim, on developing the art for the game.
Collaboration is a large part of game development, especially for major publishers, and is one of the valuable skills the class aims to teach that extends beyond the field of game design.
Students in the class are taught about sound design and how to implement it in their projects.
From footsteps, shooting noises and pickup jingles to moody background music and epic battle themes, sound design can make video games more immersive, unique and memorable.
In the coding and gaming class, students are familiarized with several different programs, such as the online music composition program Beepbox and the sound effect generating program Chiptone.
For Mip Adventures, my classmate Solomon Yath was the assigned sound designer. They composed several soundtracks for the game’s levels and implemented the sound effects which play at certain parts of the game.
From there, it was a matter of synthesizing these assets into a functioning video game — which would require a decent amount of programming.
The Coding and Gaming courses utilize a game engine called Construct 3 to streamline the programming processes for students.
While those familiar with software development may notice Construct 3’s block-based interface is much simpler than traditional coding through JavaScript or Python, Construct 3 is a powerful and flexible engine whose user interface’s simplicity is more enabling than restrictive.
Even for first-time students with no prior knowledge of coding, Construct 3 can help develop the skills and mindsets needed to go into programming of any sort. Construct 3’s interface emphasizes if-then statements, which are the basis of coding. For example, in Mip Adventures, one of the first blocks of code essentially states, “If the space bar is pressed, then the game will start.”
And players will find that in order to start the first level of the game, the space bar must be pressed on the title screen.
This simple but widely applicable coding concept fueled many aspects of the Mip Adventures project, including the player controls and item pickups.
Another coding concept that Coding and Gaming students are familiarized with through Construct 3 is variables, which serve as a way for programmers to track and store data across their game.
An example of this would be the player’s health points: the player of Mip Adventures can only sustain so much damage from enemies before they are unable to continue playing.
This statistic is tracked through the variable “playerHealth,” which is added to or subtracted from based on the player gaining healing items or taking damage.
One block of code in the game can be simplified down to, “If playerHealth = 0, then the game is over.”
Beyond programming, a unique aspect of game design covered in the class is the concept of level design. Students must be able to design a playable game area which is possible to complete, striking a balance between being too easy and too challenging.
For my Mip Adventures project, as the level designer, I had to ensure the game wasn’t too hard.
This exemplifies another skill taught in class: accepting criticism and making changes in accordance.
Although I had come in ready to make a challenging series of platforming levels, I had to put features in place to make it easier after receiving feedback from peers.
Coding and Gaming student Terrell Ross said the project had taught him “to take criticism, and to make an actual work schedule.”
With set deadlines for projects due in the class, time management is also a vital skill students must develop to succeed.
Construct 3 also enables users to easily play test their games while developing them, which allows developers to locate and remove bugs — another skill the class focuses on.
Bugs are defects in the code behind a program, and students are expected to create a game that is fully bug-free. This requires detecting a bug, figuring out what is wrong with the code, and fixing the issue.
These skills are vital to creating an enjoyable video game experience, but can extend to all manners of software development as well.
After weeks of working on the project in class and at home, Mip Adventures had finally been finished. With six giant levels, three boss enemies, music, sound effects and a unique pixelated art style, Mip’s journey to escape a series of underground caves was finally ready to be shared with and experienced by others.
“I am very proud of the progress the program has made so far,” Bonilla said. “The projects showcased at the CTE event demonstrated the students’ hard work and dedication to learning these skills.”
Those who attended my presentation at the CTE Showcase got the chance to play the game for themselves, and with the help of Bonilla, we generated a website where anyone could play the game on their computer or mobile device.
But that was only half of the presentation, as I walked the audience through the process of creating a completely different type of game using the same tools the class provided.
Aside from sharing the same main character as Mip Adventures, MIPOIDS would be a completely different genre of video game — a story-driven, strategy-based role playing game or RPG.
This being a solo project, I had to do all of the art, music and programming myself.
At this point I was largely familiar with the tools I had been taught to use in this class. However, MIPOIDS would require me to do extra research and experimentation as I attempted to create a genre of game that we hadn’t yet been taught.
This project truly demonstrated the versatility of the tools and knowledge I had gained in this class, as I applied them to create a completely different type of game.
After having composed and programmed for an entire video game over the course of 100 hours of winter break, finally, a small slice of the stories I’ve come up with was ready for the world to experience.
MIPOIDS has been selected among the top 10 Fall 2022 GOT GAME? competition, the all-high school-aged contestants of which were announced Feb. 7. Voting for these projects ended Feb. 21. The top four winners receive various amounts of Amazon gift cards ranging from $75 to $250.
After walking the CTE Showcase attendees through the process of creating it, I gave them the chance to play MIPOIDS as well.
“It was great to see the students' creativity and passion for coding and gaming come to life,” Bonilla commented.
As a writer and an artist, it’s great being able to share my stories and ideas with others in a fun and unconventional way.
Beaumont High’s new CTE pathway, Coding and Gaming, can enable people like me to do so.
As for the future of this program, Bonilla said he “would like to see it expand and offer more advanced courses that cover topics such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.”
“I also hope to incorporate more hands-on, project-based learning experiences,” Bonilla said, “that will allow students to apply what they have learned in real-world scenarios.”
