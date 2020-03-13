As of Friday morning, Banning Superintendent Robert Guillen was confident that his school district would remain open for instruction.
By Friday afternoon, trumped by the Riverside University Department of Public Health, that had changed.
Banning still planned to hold Saturday school on March 14.
Banning and Beaumont school districts have cancelled classes starting Monday, March 16 until April 6, pending any further updates that could prolong cancellations by that point.
Mt. San Jacinto College will cancel its Monday and Tuesday classes, and resume online instruction only beginning Wednesday, March 18, as all community colleges, universities and for-profit colleges have been ordered closed.
Spring break starts Monday for Crafton Hills College. No cancellations for returning students have yet been announced.
The University of Redlands is working to put the majority of its classes online.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser ordered the closure of the county’s schools as officials continue to step up the fight against the spread of coronavirus Friday afternoon.
“To further prevent the spread throughout the county, effective Monday, March 16, I am ordering a school closure, not a dismissal, of all Riverside County public schools. This order also applies to preschools, charter schools, private schools and all colleges and universities in Riverside County,” Kaiser said.
As of 5 p.m. Friday there had been 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county.
Individual school districts have the discretion to determine essential personnel to support critical functions within their districts.
“This is a difficult but necessary decision as we try to slow the spread of the virus. And I fully support it,” said Riverside County District 4 Supervisor V. Manuel Perez.
There has been considerable consultation with our superintendents to determine the correct course of action, Perez added.
Riverside County has 12 confirmed cases – nine in Coachella Valley and two cruise ship passengers who have not returned to the region since being diagnosed – and Kaiser has recommended seniors and those with underlying health issues in Coachella Valley limit non-essential travel. One of the Coachella Valley cases is considered “community spread,” meaning health investigators have not determined the source of the infection.
Kaiser on Thursday ordered the cancellation of public gathering of 250 people or more in Riverside County as a means of slowing the spread of coronavirus. The order mirrors recommendations issued Wednesday evening by the California Department of Public Health.
Residents are urged to visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus for updated information. They can also find information on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/countyriversidedepartmentofpublichealth) and on Twitter @rivcodoc .
