The nomination deadline is approaching for the First 5 Riverside (F5R) Champion for Children Award. The nomination form and guidelines are available online at www.first5riverside.org.
Entries will be accepted until Nov. 1.
This new award will be presented for the first time by the Riverside County Children and Families Commission in early 2020. The award will provide a $1,000 sponsorship toward a community event of the recipient’s choosing during the Week of the Young Child in April 2020.
“The Commission created the Champion for Children Award to honor people and organizations who embody the vision of F5R,” said F5R Executive Director Tammi Graham. “The selected nominee will show leadership and advocacy to support all children in Riverside County to grow up in nurturing environments and embrace lifelong learning.”
Nominees must currently live or work in Riverside County for the last two years. The recipient selected will have achievements that align with F5R strategic goals, including Quality Early Learning, Comprehensive Health and Development, and Resilient Families.
For additional information, contact F5R Public Information Specialist Sean Pravica at (951) 203-3097.
