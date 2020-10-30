It is no surprise that southern Californians are in need of water. Even during wet seasons, it seems like water is always in short supply.
With the need for additional water reserve, Beaumont Cherry Valley Water District and San Gorgonio Water Agency have committed to participate in the Sites Reservoir Project Agreement.
Since California had droughts in 2006-2010 and 2011-2017, there have been serious concerns about water insecurity. The project is intended to improve reliability of supply during drought conditions.
The Sites Reservoir Project is a proposed $5.2 billion offstream reservoir.
The project would pump 470,000 to 640,000 acre feet per year of the winter flood flow from the Sacramento River through existing canals to an artificial lake 14 miles away.
Specifically, The 14,000-acre reservoir would be formed by several dams located in the foothills of the California Coast Ranges, flooding Antelope Valley.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2030.
The total agreement equates to a cost of $1 million to SGPWA.
For its part, BCVWD has committed to $400,000 for 4,000-acre foot share of SGPWA’s 14,000 AF.
If the SGPWA wants to reduce or discontinue at any point before the project is actually producing water, BCVWD has the choice to still be able to go forward, as long as the district pays the costs.
The reservoir is proposed for construction in remote lands in Colusa County, about 70 miles north of Sacramento.
The plan is to divert water from the Sacramento River in wet years and release it in dry years for farms and cities.
The reservoir received money from a water bond passed by state voters during California’s historic drought, but supporters still haven’t found enough money to pay for all of the construction costs.
So new plans were drafted, where the price tag has been cut by 40 percent from $5.1 billion to $3 billion.
It is expected to be expected to be California’s seventh largest reservoir. Along with SGPWA and BCVWD, 21 agencies have committed $27 million for planning and studies; and another $19 million was due on Oct. 1.
