San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency names new GM

The San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency approved Lance Eckhart, currently the director of Basin Management and Resource Planning for the Mojave Water Agency, as its new general manager during its June 15 board meeting.
In his current role at Mojave, Eckhart is responsible for leading teams of professionals to perform scientific studies, develop and lead strategic resource plans, attract grant funding, implement capital projects, and conduct policy work to help manage a 5,000 square mile service area.
Prior to working for Mojave, which he has done for the past 18 years, Eckhart worked in the private sector for several environmental consulting firms.
He is a licensed professional geologist and certified hydrogeologist in California.
He has a bachelor’s degree in geology and a master’s degree in environmental science from California State University, Fullerton.
“Lance stood out from the very beginning as one of our top candidates, and continually showed us throughout the lengthy and extensive process that he has what we need,” said Ron Duncan of Banning, SGPWA board president. “He has the technical and managerial skills we are looking for, and he has a history of working collaboratively with others, which is important to us here in the Pass. Plus, he has extensive experience in groundwater, and our agency was created to preserve the local groundwater basins, so he is a perfect fit.” His contract was approved unanimously by the board.
“I am very much looking forward to serving the Pass Water Agency and working together with local stakeholders” said Eckhart. “Ensuring a long-term reliable water supply in California is becoming more difficult and I am excited to be working collaboratively with area resource managers to secure the region’s water needs. SGPWA and water users in the area have some big supply challenges ahead. I have no doubt, by working together, we can meet these challenges.”
Eckhart, of Rancho Cucamonga, will replace Jeff Davis, who is retiring after 15 years as general manager.
He will earn an annual salary of $192,500, plus other benefits.
He will officially take over at the Pass Agency on July 13.
The San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency is a State Water Contractor and wholesale water agency serving over 90,000 residents of the Pass area from Calimesa to Cabazon. It imports water from the State Water Project and other sources and delivers it to retail water agencies in the Pass to replenish local groundwater basins.
It was created by an act of the Legislature in 1961 and is governed by a seven member publicly elected Board of Directors.
For more information, contact Jeff Davis at the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, (951) 845-2577 or jdavis@sgpwa.com.
