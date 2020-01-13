In order to enhance transparency and accountability to the public and elected officials, the San Gorgonio Pass Area California Highway Patrol Commander Captain Mike Alvarez recently released a video addressing the CHP’s 2019 year in review.
This semi-annual update addresses key topics within the CHP’s jurisdiction, including fatal collisions, the rise in domestic violence and drug crimes, and the San Gorgonio Pass CHP’s vision for 2020.
In August of 2019, the San Gorgonio Pass CHP released a mid-year update addressing a series of fatal and major injury traffic collisions that occurred in relatively quick succession. It was apparent that these collisions shared the common theme of seatbelt misuse.
In an attempt to end this deadly trend, the San Gorgonio Pass CHP began focusing enforcement and education efforts on seatbelt misuse.
At the beginning of 2020, the CHP announced that despite the mid-year spike in fatal and injury crashes, the San Gorgonio Pass CHP reduced the total number of fatal traffic collisions in 2019, when compared to the prior three-year average. “I am pleased to report that despite the booming population and growing number of vehicles on our roadways, we reduced the number of crashes resulting in deaths on CHP roadways by 9.1%,” said Captain Alvarez. “In fact,” continued Alvarez, “this is the lowest number of fatal traffic collisions the San Gorgonio Pass CHP has experienced in five years.”
This video serves to not only highlight these accomplishments, but also speaks to the CHP’s areas of opportunity and growth, as well as the Department’s strategic plan for 2020. Please follow the link for a more in-depth look at these statistics, as well as the San Gorgonio Pass CHP’s plan to achieve our vision, while maintaining the trust and cooperation of the community.
For further information and/or questions, please contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
