The San Gorgonio Pass Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) office has partnered with Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) in Menifee to produce two powerful Public Safety Announcements (PSA) regarding the disastrous consequences of driving while intoxicated and distracted driving.

December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month. In light of this, we are releasing the first of two videos on all our social media platforms. The San Gorgonio Pass Area is not immune to driving under the influence (DUI) incidents. These events range from minor collisions and enforcement stop arrests to major injury or fatal collisions. The goal of this PSA is to highlight the tragedies of those involved in DUI collisions and to help prevent them from occurring in the future.

In March of 2019, the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area reached out to MSJC’s Professional Production and Digital Media Assistant Professor, Alan Marsala, to create a partnership in producing PSA videos.

The request was well received, and it was determined that the senior class of the 2019 fall semester would split into two groups and create two separate, stand-alone PSAs.

Over the last several months, his students have worked tirelessly to write, direct, film, and edit the two videos for the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area. During this process, several of our community partners including the Calimesa Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR), and Stagecoach Towing, came together and provided the necessary resources for these powerful messages. The result was two professionally produced PSA’s that are designed to leave lasting impressions yet short enough to allow the videos to be shared or posted on a wide array of media platforms.

As we enter a time of the year where DUI incidents are historically prevalent, it is our goal to use this message as a reminder of the harsh realities of DUI. We encourage all our media partners to help us share this important safety message.

Please see the complete video at https://youtu.be/4Pr7_R1QMRI

For further information and/or questions, please contact Public Information Officer Matt Napier at (951) 769-2000 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.

