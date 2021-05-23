Of several hospitals that cater to the Pass area, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital had the lowest rating among its peers in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rankings that were released April 29.
The hospital’s leadership has consistently insisted that it does not prioritize participation in the Leapfrog ratings, preferring instead to focus on CMS’ Hospital Compare program, in which San Gorgonio scored three out of five stars in overall and patient surveys — on par with its peers.
In Leapfrog’s latest ratings, however, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital received a D rating, based on the report’s inability to retrieve information, noting that the hospital had declined to respond to requests for data necessary to compile its reports and ratings.
Several of its peers, including Redlands Community Hospital, received C ratings in the latest survey, while Loma Linda University Medical Center’s campuses in Loma Linda received A ratings, as did Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center.
Specifically, Leapfrog reports that San Gorgonio “declined to respond” to questions in almost every category, from MRSA infections and “Effective leadership to prevent errors,” to “Appropriate Use of Antibiotics,” and “Responding to Never Events,” or “errors” in medical care that are readily preventable and could be deemed as reimbursable to patients.
Leapfrog gave low scores to the hospital when it comes to preventing bed sores, but gave San Gorgonio kudos for handling air or gas bubbles in blood, and for preventing falls; and gave excellent ratings for surgical procedures.
San Gorgonio received poor ratings for its practices regarding the prevention of errors; safe medication administration; communication about medicines to patients; communications about discharges; and declined to report on its practices of handwashing and having staff work together to prevent errors.
“We find that straight ‘A’ hospitals have strong structures of safety in place,” says Leah Binder, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based The Leapfrog Group. “These hospitals are continuously learning, monitoring data, and addressing areas of improvement.”
Straight “A” hospitals have shared how they were better prepared for COVID-19 thanks to their sustained leadership focus on patient safety as a top institutional priority.
“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” Binder said. “For many, safety and quality are embedded in their daily work at all levels of the organization, which prepared them in turn to respond to the rapidly evolving pandemic. As a part of this culture, straight ‘A’ hospitals have consistently shown a commitment to their workforce, empowering them to ask questions and share safety concerns.”
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s disinterest in participating in the survey has naturally been reflected in its grades: in 2018 it got a C rating that fall, and an F that spring; in 2019 it got a D rating in the fall and a C that spring; last year it received C ratings for both seasons.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s CEO Steve Barron said in a statement that “We don’t participate” in the Leapfrog survey “and less than half of the hospitals in the country participate. Their data is incomplete when it comes to us, and I question some of their results from other hospitals. While some of their data comes from the CMS Hospital Compare, much of the rest is voluntarily reported and unaudited from other hospitals who do participate.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
