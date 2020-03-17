The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health reported on Monday, March 16, its second case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), in a 54-year-old male with underlying health conditions who had come into contact with persons who had recently traveled from Washington state.
This is the second case in as many days, yet, authorities maintain the argument that the health risk from COVID-19 to the general public “remains low at this time.”
“... but everyone is strongly urged to engage in practices that reduce the risk of spread,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson in a press release.
County spokesman David Wert told the Redlands Community News that the place where the second case was recorded will not be released “out of concern for patient confidentiality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.