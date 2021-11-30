A 42-year-old Sun City man was detained for armed robbery by Riverside sheriff’s deputies in Cabazon yesterday morning after Redlands Police located him at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.
Redlands police received a call of an armed robbery at the 76 Station at 1075 Parkford Drive at about 5:30 a.m. The suspect approached a clerk, demanded money and lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband. Redlands personnel developed information that the suspect was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10.
A Redlands police plainclothes officer made contact with a man who matched the suspect description in the parking lot of the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage. The officer asked him for directions to nearby Morongo Casino in Cabazon. The man agreed to lead the plainclothes officer to the casino in his vehicle while the officer followed.
While the Redlands officer followed he was able to confirm that the man was the suspect in the armed robbery and notified Riverside sheriff’s deputies that he was headed toward the casino. When the suspect exited the freeway in Cabazon, Riverside sheriff’s deputies conducted a high-risk stop and took him into custody.
Eric Valare Duma was arrested for armed robbery. He is being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
