More than 800 teachers, principals, superintendents, city officials and representatives from Riverside county school districts, cities and non-profit organizations attended the Riverside County Office of Education’s annual address, which this year focused on “Year of our Youth.’’
The State of Education event, held March 5 at the Riverside Convention Center, was lead by Riverside County Superintendent Judy White.
Jamil Dada, chairperson of the Riverside County Workforce Development Board, advocated for students to have more workplace skills to prepare themselves for college and future employment.
According to Dada, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who she calls a “a big proponent of education,” said there will be 500,000 apprenticeships by the year 2029.
White discussed career and technical education classes. More than 13,000 students are taking Career and Technical Education classes.
This is a way for students to work in their field while attending a trade school, a two-year school or a four-year school to further their education.
Another way is through the Riverside County Education Collaborative, which helps students prepare for and graduate from college.
White said that, in the past eight years, the number of students in Riverside county planning to enroll in college immediately after high school, has jumped from 51 to 61 percent.
White also emphasized that a student’s zip code should not determine their education.
The class of 2019 in Riverside County represented the highest graduation rate among all of the largest counties in California, with a 90 percent graduation rate.
White outlined six ways that that achievement was reached.
The first way was to focus educators on data and ownership for ensuring that each student graduates.
School districts need to establish early alert systems for students and parents when graduation is at risk.
The county’s Hispanic/Latino graduation rate is 89.1 percent, compared to the state’s 82.1 percent rate.
African American students in Riverside county graduate at an 88.3 percent rate compared to 76.8 percent in California.
Second, the county has focused on rigor so that students are realizing their potential. There are programs such as Race to Rigor, and Advanced Placement Readiness, which is a partnership with University of California Riverside’s Graduate School of Education.
The Advanced Placement program prepares students for the challenge of AP tests with free academic support on weekends.
Local AP teachers are attending instructional sessions so they can help their students achieve success.
There is a renewed focus on high school counselors and how they are important to a child’s success. The Riverside County School Counselor Network brings counselors together to collaborate and share their best practices, White said.
Another program that White is proud of is the Esports league launched by the Riverside County Office of Education.
Esports is an industry involving aspects of computer science, technology and communications.
Students are also enrolling in cyber security classes at Riverside City College and California State University, San Bernardino.
Other higher demand areas include medical assistants, welders and graphic designers and firefighters.
The luncheon also recognized two of the county’s Educators of the Year, including Beaumont’s Tracy Waters, a fourth-grade teacher at Starlight Elementary.
Waters said they surprised her with a guest, Sophia Barranco, one of her former students from last year.
Sophia was selected to do an on-camera interview about Waters during the selection process last year.
Sophia and her mother were guests at the luncheon.
“It was a sweet surprise,” Waters said.
Banning High School’s boys varsity basketball team was honored for winning the CIF title several weekends ago, along with Beaumont High School girls varsity soccer team who won the school’s first CIF title for girls soccer.
David Hansen, superintendent of the Riverside Unified School District, said he enjoyed White’s talk about the district he has worked in for 31 years.
Hansen said that White gave a great message and told inspiring stories about the students.
“She’s a great leader,” he said.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net or by calling (951) 849-4586, ext. 119.
