The board that provides input on county’s National Date Festival seeks members for the Fair Board counsel to advise the Riverside County Board of Supervisors on administrative and policy matters related to Riverside County’s National Date Festival, which takes place in Indio each year in February.
Applicants must be residents of the County of Riverside. No member of the board shall be an employee of the County of Riverside. Applicants must be able to attend meetings on the second Thursday of every month except February and August. From September to March, meetings are held at the fairgrounds, 82-503 Hwy 111, Indio. From April to July, the meetings are held at the Edward-Dean Museum, 9401 Oak Glen Rd., Cherry Valley.
Board members will not receive compensation for this volunteer position; however, during the ten days of the fair, board members will not have to pay for accommodations near the fairgrounds.
The appointed board member will serve until June 30, 2022, after which time he or she is eligible for reappointment.
Qualified individuals who are willing to share their time and expertise are encouraged to apply for the appointed position. To receive an application, contact Sarah Rodriguez at (951) 955-1041 or sarrodr@rivco.org. Applications by Oct. 30.
