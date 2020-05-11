Most local health orders to be rescinded in alignment with governor’s orders
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Friday night at a special board meeting to direct the rescission of most local health orders to align with the governor’s statewide stay at home order.
As of Saturday, face coverings and six feet of social distancing will be strongly recommended whenever practical and within reason. Limitations on short term rentals and golf course operations will be rescinded and in alignment with state orders.
The board also voted to keep local orders in place for primary schools (i.e., grades K-12), and remove local restrictions on higher education and vocational schools.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser and Director of Emergency Services George Johnson to sign the amended school order and the rescission of the remaining three orders.
Friday's board action also included adopting a best practices framework to guide the development for reopening Riverside County businesses, a plan that is expected to go before the board on Tuesday, May 12.
The county will continue to provide support to Riverside County cities with questions on how the governor’s orders apply locally.
