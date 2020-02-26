A Riverside County resident who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), although the individual is expected to fully recover, according to information from the Riverside University Health System.
The individual s being housed at a Northern California medical facility, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer and is listed in good condition.
This individual is being closely monitored and all early indications are that there are no exposures in Riverside County, Kaiser said.
There continue to be no locally acquired confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The cruise ship was on a 14-day cruise that started last month with more than 2,600 passengers, some of whom have tested positive for the illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.