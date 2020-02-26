Diamond Princess

Photo from cruiseindustrynews.com

The Diamond Princess.

A Riverside County resident who was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), although the individual is expected to fully recover, according to information from the Riverside University Health System.

The individual s being housed at a Northern California medical facility, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer and is listed in good condition.

This individual is being closely monitored and all early indications are that there are no exposures in Riverside County, Kaiser said.

There continue to be no locally acquired confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

The cruise ship was on a 14-day cruise that started last month with more than 2,600 passengers, some of whom have tested positive for the illness.

