In an effort to decrease the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCoParks) is closing recreation facilities, nature centers, historic sites, Parks Headquarters, open-space areas and regional parks to the public.

Riverside County Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington stated, “Our first priority is to maintain safety for all park guests and staff. By limiting public interaction, we’re hoping to flatten the curve of those exposed to the virus. At the same time, we don’t want to put vulnerable guests at undue risk by forcing them to leave if they have no other camping options. We will work with guests to accommodate their needs.”

RivCoParks will work with guests who currently have camping reservations through April 30, 2020 or who seek same-day overnight accommodations and have no alternate options. Other guests who have reserved space for camping, day use, and group functions will need to reschedule or cancel to a later date. Guests will be contacted with further instructions, and fees will be waived for rescheduling or cancellations.

These measures are being taken in compliance with the orders of a Public Health Officer, and out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of all Riverside County residents and visitors.

