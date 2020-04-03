Local officials ordered the closure of all golf courses in Riverside County – both public and
private – as part of the response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The order was issued Thursday, April 2.
“There was some confusion over the closure of golf courses, and we believe this order makes it perfectly clear that golf courses are not an essential business and people must stop gathering on courses,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said.
“The governor’s stay-at-home order means exactly that,” Kaiser said. “Unless you’re the
gardener, stay off the greens.”
Following the governor’s stay-at-home executive order early last month, Riverside County
issued guidance that public and private golf courses should be closed.
This new order is one of several issued by Dr. Kaiser during the pandemic to slow the spread and flatten the curve.
“Clearly and disappointingly, golf courses remained opened and put many people at risk,”
Kaiser said. “That’s why it has come to this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.