Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agencies throughout the Inland Empire are mourning the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 29. The suspect, William Shae McKay, 44, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers at the end of a vehicle pursuit later that day.
Cordero, who was hired by the sheriff’s department in May 2015, was made a motor deputy in September and was serving out of the Jurupa Valley station. He was previously assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and the Indio jail.
At 1:47 p.m. on Dec. 29, Cordero pulled over a black pickup on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley, according to a sheriff’s department press release.
“As he approached the vehicle, the suspect produced a gun and shot Deputy Cordero,” Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stated during a press conference held Thursday evening. “A community member who witnessed the shooting called 911. Our department, along with some allied agencies responded immediately. Residents tried to help Cordero until law enforcement and paramedics arrived.”
Cordero was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from Riverside and San Bernardino counties then began a massive manhunt for the suspect who was identified as McKay, of San Bernardino County.
According to Bianco, McKay had an extensive criminal history including kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults with a deadly weapon, and he was out on bail.
“This terrible tragedy should have been prevented by the legal system,” Bianco said. “McKay has an extensive, violent past and was convicted of his third strike in November of 2021. That case involved kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
“Instead of sentencing him to 25 years-to-life, which should have happened, the judge lowered his bail, allowing him to be released,” Bianco added. “He was again arrested for failing to appear at his sentencing and additional criminal charges. That same judge released him again. We would not be here today if the judge had done her job.”
McKay was soon located in San Bernardino County and a police pursuit began, going through San Bernardino County and returning to Riverside County. Deputies successfully deployed a spike strip near the intersection of Valley Way and State Route 60 in Jurupa Valley, which disabled the rear wheels, but the pursuit continued on the freeway.
“The vehicle eventually became disabled while driving and was involved in a single-car accident,” Bianco said. “At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect fired rounds at deputies. At that point, deputies returned fire and the suspect was killed.”
No other deputies were injured during these incidents, and the deputies involved with the second shooting were placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues, as is department policy.
The investigation will now be led by Riverside County District Attorney’s office with assistance from Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Speaking of Cordero, Bianco said, “Deputy Cordero learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others. His goal from the day he was hired was to become a motor deputy. He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of ‘Service above self.’ He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their littler brother.”
“I also extend my sincere condolences to Deputy Cordero’s loved ones,” he added. “Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a son in such a senseless manner when they were living their life for others, serving their community.”
In honor of Cordero a riderless black horse trotted ahead of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Enforcement Detail in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2.
Cordero is survived by his parents, a stepbrother and his girlfriend.
Funeral services for Cordero are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 6115 Arlington Ave., Riverside. Internment services will be held privately.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Ivan Ostarcevic or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Dan Moody at (951) 955–2777.
