BenefitsCal, a new statewide website, is on track to go live Sept. 27, offering more than a quarter-million Riverside County households improved access to food, housing, health coverage, and workforce programs. The BenefitsCal website will replace the existing C4Yourself.com.
Officials will pull the plug on the existing C4Yourself website Thursday evening (Sept. 23).
Customers and county workers will not have access to either system during the transition phase that will end Monday (Sept. 27).
During this time, existing customers will not experience any interruptions to their benefits.
Between Thursday night and Monday morning, new applicants are encouraged to apply for food assistance at GetCalFresh.org or low-cost health coverage at coveredca.com.
Starting Sept. 27, Riverside County residents can visit benefitscal.com to apply for CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal, General Aid/General Relief, and the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI). Having an e-mail address is the only requirement. All existing C4Yourself customers will be able to use their username and password to login into BenefitsCal for the first time.
“This has been a 20-year effort in the making to unify all 58 California counties under one statewide system,” said Allison Gonzalez, assistant director of Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS). “It is exciting to know this is here. We look forward to providing our customers with the fastest and most efficient service possible.”
Riverside County residents can also visit their local DPSS office or contact their caseworker for further assistance. Please follow official DPSS social media accounts (@RivCoDPSS) on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube for the latest updates.
