Riverside County is planning several COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in Phase 1A (all tiers), 1B (tier 1) and individuals 65 and older.
The Jan. 16 clinic at Diamond Stadium is reserved for those 65 and older only.
“The county team is moving quickly to open more sites that will vaccinate even more of our residents,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “We know so many of our residents want the vaccine and we’re working diligently to make that happen.”
The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however those who show up will be required to register prior to arrival and show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer). Medical insurance information will be requested. Those 65 and older who need assistance making an appointment can call the Riverside County Office of Aging at 800-510-2020 or 2-1-1.
To see the description of the various tiers and to sign up for an appointment, click www.ruhealth.org
The following locations will have walk-up vaccine clinics starting Jan. 14. Hours of operation 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(There will be no clinics Monday, January 18 because of Martin Luther King holiday.)
Corona High School
1150 W. 10th Street
Corona, CA, 92882
Heritage High School
26001 Briggs Road
Menifee, CA, 92585
San Gorgonio Middle School
1591 Cherry Avenue
Beaumont, CA, 92223
The following location will have a walk-up vaccine clinic on Jan. 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Indio Fairgrounds (Fullenwider Auditorium)
46350 Arabia Street
Indio, CA. 92201
The following location will have a drive-up vaccine clinic Jan. 16 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. This clinic will be reserved for those 65 years of age and older.
Diamond Stadium
500 Diamond Drive
Lake Elsinore, CA, 92530
Please visit www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 2-1-1 for more information. Seniors can also call the Riverside County Office on Aging at 800-510-2020.
