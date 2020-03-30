All short-term lodging is prohibited throughout Riverside county until at least April 30 as ordered by the county’s public health officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser.
This includes short-term home rentals, hotel and motels that have to limit their business, Kaiser said.
Those who are protected under this issuance are the homeless or essential employees. It also allows those who must leave their home to be isolated from other family members.
All cities and unincorporated areas of Riverside county are also targeted.
