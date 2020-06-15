The Riverside County Department of Child Support Services (RivCoDCSS) will begin to see customers by appointment only as of Monday, June 15.
Like many local governments, RivCoDCSS closed its lobbies in March to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Recently, the State of California amended the Stay at Home Order and eased restrictions allowing for individual businesses to re-open within specific guidelines.
We will offer appointments and Skype video services only, no walk-ins. Customers can expect to see plexiglass shields at each caseworker interview booth. Workstations and customer booths are sanitized between each interview, and hand sanitizer is readily available for use to ensure proper safety protocols.
Please note that face coverings are strongly recommended, and public workspaces will accommodate for social distancing.
As we adjust our customer lobbies and working spaces to support recommendations by public health officials, we ask for your patience and understanding as we safely transition in our office re-opening phase.
Those feeling ill and experiencing flu-like symptoms, experiencing a fever coughing and sneezing, should not enter the building for everyone's safety. Please contact us to reschedule your appointment.
To make an appointment, you can visit our website and click on Child Support Services, then click on Reserve Appointment. You will be able to select the day and time that works best for your schedule. You may also make an appointment through our LiveChat feature on our website, or by calling us at (866) 901-3212.
While the business operations continue to change, the virus still has the potential to spread. We are enacting measures to help keep everyone safe, but no matter where you go, there is still a possibility of coming in contact with the virus.
Community residents need to remain vigilant and follow local public health recommendations to protect themselves and each other:
• Remember to physically distance from people you don't live with by staying 6 feet away.
• Wear a cloth face cover if you go out in public.
• Continue to follow everyday prevention measures:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
We will continue to monitor this evolving situation, and keep you apprised of when we will return to our new normal. We are here to assist customers in new and exciting ways. For more information, see the State of California Department of Child Support's information page on COVID-19 or visit our website (RiversideChildSupport.com).
