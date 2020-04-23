April has seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverside County. The county had 10 cases on March 1 and 943 on April 1.
According to the county public health website, as of Wednesday, April 22:
33,635 individuals have been tested
3,084 confirmed cases in the county.
250 are currently hospitalized; this includes 81 in the ICU.
99 deaths have been recorded.
789 have recovered from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Banning has 19 cases and one death; Beaumont has 96 cases and four deaths; Cherry Valley has five cases and one death and Cabazon two cases, one death.
