There will be lots to celebrate at Romney Snyder’s home this Thanksgiving as she sets a permanent place at the holiday table for her newly adopted son, Tyler. The Snyders are among nearly 300 families who are celebrating the adoptions they finalized this year in Riverside County. Snyder, mom to three older boys including Tyler, says the energetic teen is “a beast of an athlete who brings joy wherever he goes. He will dance to any music whether we can hear it, or not.”
November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care. Viewers are invited to the annual event at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UC0W60jIJ8, to share in the Snyders’ journey and learn more about many Riverside County children who are waiting for stable, loving and permanent homes.
“While COVID-19 has posed a number of challenges for us all, we are thrilled to be moving forward with adoptions in Riverside County,” said the Hon. Judith Clark, presiding judge of Riverside County’s Juvenile Court. “We see how bonded children become to their new families, and the happiness and confidence that being part of a family brings to them.
“For children who have experienced abuse and neglect, adoption is the chance to form healthy, lifelong connections and receive the love and support they need to thrive,” Clark said, noting that many families this year are designing celebratory face coverings to wear during the ceremonies. Charity Douglas, assistant director of Children’s Services, said each child deserves a stable and loving home to support their journeys and to help them reach their full potential. About 150 foster kids are waiting to be adopted in Riverside County. For information contact 1-800-665-KIDS (1-800-665-5437) or meet some of these special children at www.heartgalleryriverside.org.
“Hundreds of Riverside County children have stable, permanent homes today thanks to these caring, committed families and the ongoing efforts of their social workers and our justice partners who help to unite them,” said Sayori Baldwin, director of the county’s Department of Public Social Services.
For Tyler’s mom, Romney Snyder, the journey of adoption sometimes called for flexibility and patience, but she says the rewards are worth every challenge and adjustment along the way.
“Tyler is worth it and every kid out there is worth it,” says Snyder. “I have a family because of adoption.”
