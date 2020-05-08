Riverside County buildings illuminated in lime green

Riverside County shines a light on mental health stigma reduction and suicide prevention by casting a lime green glow on the County Administrative Center at 4080 Lemon St. in Riverside and the Workforce Development Center at 44-199 Monroe St. in Indio.
Lime green is the official color of mental health awareness.
The buildings were lit May 6 and will continue through May 31.
Riverside County joins with other locations in California that are participating in the Lime Green City Lights Activation, an initiative sponsored by Each Mind Matters/SanaMente. The aim of this initiative is to bring a powerful visual image to the effort to end the silence around mental illness and introduce a safe place to start a discussion about mental health.
“Lighting these buildings in lime green shows the bold commitment of Riverside County to promoting understanding and extending compassion to people living with mental health challenges,” said Dr. Matthew Chang, director of Riverside University Health System–Behavioral Health. “I hope that everyone who sees these buildings this month will take the opportunity to open a discussion about mental health and learn about resources that are available in this community,” he continued.
Nationwide, 1 in 5 people are living with mental health challenges. Older adults who face the medical and physical health challenges of aging — compounded by loss and isolation – are at higher risk of depression. More than 40 percent of the 8.9 million young adults nationwide with mental illness are not receiving the treatment they need. All of us know and love someone with mental illness.
“I appreciate that Behavioral Health is always there for our community, and especially now,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “We have to proclaim every single day that there is hope. I want to recognize and commend our entire Behavioral Health staff, the nonprofits that advocate for mental health awareness, our Behavioral Health Commission and Desert Region Behavioral Health Advisory Board, and all the families we serve who are an inspiration to us.”
Through the availability of community-based supports, many people are in recovery and live full, productive and rewarding lives.
Since 1949, the entire month of May has been recognized as mental health awareness month to promote a greater understanding of mental health and to support the wellness and recovery of those living with mental illness. For more information about mental health resources in Riverside County, visit rcdmh.org. Anyone needing urgent mental health care should call 2-1-1 or call (951) 686 – HELP (4357).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.