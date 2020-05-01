The Riverside County Board of Supervisors may cancel all local public health orders in an item that will go before the board on Tuesday, May 5. Signaling the need to transition the county to an economic recovery, the potential rescission of the orders will position the county to reopen businesses once the governor eases statewide restrictions.
The agenda item recommends the rescission of the closures of schools, ending limitations on short term lodging, removing restrictions on golf course use, and eliminating the requirement to wear face coverings and engage in social distancing. Golf courses may remain open and continue to operate.
“The local public health officer orders significantly slowed the spread of the disease within our county. This is shown by our current hospital capacity and the lengthening of our case doubling rate,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “I want to thank our residents and our county team, whose actions to this unprecedented pandemic have helped us get to this point. Now, we must continue to prepare for our economic recovery and get people back to work.”
If approved by the board, the rescission of these orders will not replace any city, state or federal orders or recommendations, including the governor’s executive stay at home order.
“We’ve successfully bent the curve of the disease. Sadly, the rise of unemployment sharply continues,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “These actions will ensure that we are ready to reopen business as soon as the governor lifts the statewide restrictions.”
The California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and county public health officials continue to recommend the use of face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand washing to reduce the likelihood of contracting the disease.
