Riverside County awarded $25.5 million in homeless funds

Riverside County received an award of $25.5 million in funding through the state’s No Place Like Home program. The funds will create 119 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The housing units will be embedded within four affordable apartment communities that will be newly constructed. Construction of units is expected to begin in 2022.
“Riverside County remains steadfast in our commitment to taking an active role in addressing homelessness within our most vulnerable populations,” said Karen Spiegel, Second District County Supervisor and Chairperson. “In addition to partnering with qualified developers with relevant experience in affordable housing development, residents will have access to many of the services that are essential in addressing a variety of complex needs including case management, peer support services, mental health care, substance use support and physical health care.”
The grant awards were announced by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which administers the No Place Like Home program. HCD reviewed applications and selected the awardees through a competitive application process.
“We are very pleased with the announcement of this funding and are excited to move forward to provide much-need permanent supportive housing for Riverside County,” said Dr. Matthew Chang, director of RUHS-BH. “In addition to the 119 units that will be constructed for homeless households this financing helps the projects as a whole move forward creating 148 additional affordable units. We know access to housing is an important determinant of health and so we're proud to help in this work. We look forward to these units becoming available starting in 2023.”
The permanent supportive housing will be created through a partnership between the county and four affordable housing developers that will develop, own and operate the apartment communities in which the permanent supportive housing units are located.
The Housing Authority of the County of Riverside also contributed 119 housing vouchers to help secure the award from the No Place Like Home program.
RUHS-BH currently provides supportive services to 197 units of permanent supportive housing in 9 apartment communities across Riverside County.
All four developments involve new construction and are located in the Cities of Riverside, Temecula, and Palm Springs. They will be developed by National CORE, Jamboree Housing Corporation, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition, and West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation. Additional supportive services at the projects will be provided by Hope Through Housing Foundation, Housing with Heart, and DAP Health (formerly Desert AIDS Project)
For more information about the No Place Like Home program, visit rcdmh.org/Administration/NPLH or contact Marcus Cannon at Mcannon@ruhealth.org, (951) 955-7263.
