The Board of Supervisors today appointed Ronald L. Miller as Riverside County’s new Chief Probation Officer.
Chief Miller has 32 years of probation experience, most of which have been with the Riverside County Probation Department. He previously held the position of Riverside County Assistant Chief Probation Officer prior to being appointed as Interim Chief in September 2019. He leads a department of 850 employees who supervise nearly 11,000 adult and 1,300 juvenile clients.
"I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to lead the fine men and women of the Riverside County Probation Department,” Miller said. “I appreciate the confidence the Board of Supervisors has in me and will work hard to provide the vital and unique services probation provides.”
In 1989, Miller joined the Riverside County Probation Department as a Deputy Probation Officer, after working in San Bernardino County for two years. Miller has held a variety of assignments that include investigations, supervision, armed task force assignments and various management positions.
Following his honorable discharge from the United States Marine Corps in 1985 and his honorable discharge from the California Army National Guard in 1988, Miller completed his bachelor's degree in English at California State University, San Bernardino in 1989 and was awarded a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from California Baptist University in 2016.
Miller currently serves on the board of the Riverside County Office of Education Foundation which connects funding opportunities with disadvantaged youth seeking higher education.
